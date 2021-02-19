Bengal Court Summons Amit Shah after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee filed a Defamation case

COVID-19 Updates World 110,936,611 World Confirmed: 110,936,611 Active: 22,601,730 Recovered: 85,880,276 Death: 2,454,605

Kolkata, 19/2: A special court for MP/MLA in West Bengal has summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah is “required to appear in person/by pleader” at 10 am on that day.