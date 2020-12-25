୨୯ରେ ଖୋଲିବ ବିରଜା ମନ୍ଦିର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 79,767,022
    World
    Confirmed: 79,767,022
    Active: 21,860,576
    Recovered: 56,156,490
    Death: 1,749,956
  • USA 19,111,326
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,111,326
    Active: 7,555,137
    Recovered: 11,219,123
    Death: 337,066
  • India 10,147,468
    India
    Confirmed: 10,147,468
    Active: 282,506
    Recovered: 9,717,834
    Death: 147,128
  • Brazil 7,425,593
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,425,593
    Active: 785,739
    Recovered: 6,449,822
    Death: 190,032
  • Russia 2,963,688
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,963,688
    Active: 539,735
    Recovered: 2,370,857
    Death: 53,096
  • UK 2,188,587
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,188,587
    Active: 2,118,962
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 69,625
  • Turkey 2,100,712
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,100,712
    Active: 146,305
    Recovered: 1,935,292
    Death: 19,115
  • Italy 2,009,317
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,009,317
    Active: 593,632
    Recovered: 1,344,785
    Death: 70,900
  • Germany 1,614,326
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,614,326
    Active: 400,245
    Recovered: 1,184,400
    Death: 29,681
  • Pakistan 467,222
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 467,222
    Active: 38,511
    Recovered: 418,958
    Death: 9,753
  • China 86,913
    China
    Confirmed: 86,913
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 81,959
    Death: 4,634

ଯାଜପୁର, ୨୫ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୯ ତାରିଖରେ ବିରଜା ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବ । ସକାଳ ୬ଟାରୁ ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୫ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଭକ୍ତମାନେ ମା’ଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିପାରିବେ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ତରଫରୁ ସୂଚନା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ୨୯ ତାରିଖରୁ ୩୧ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲା ରହିବ ବୋଲି ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଚକ୍ରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ସିଂ ରାଠୋର ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ସମ୍ମିଳନୀରେ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଜାନୁଆରୀ, ୧, ୨ ଓ ୩ ତାରିଖ ମନ୍ଦିର ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.