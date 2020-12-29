ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିଜୁ ଛାତ୍ର ଓ ବିଜୁ ଯୁବ ଜନତା ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଅର୍ପଣ

-
ମାଲକାନଗିରି , 29/12: ଆଜି ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବିଜୁ ଛାତ୍ର ଜନତା ଦଳ ଓ ବିଜୁ ଯୁବ ଜନତା ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଅର୍ପଣ କରିବା ସହ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜ୍ଞାପନ କରାଯାଇଛି।ସରକାରୀ ସ୍କୁଲ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମାନ୍ୟବରମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଏବଂ ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ କଲେଜରେ ସିଟ ସଂରକ୍ଷଣ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରିବା ଦ୍ୱାରା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଅନେକ ଗରିବ ଛାତ୍ର, ଛାତ୍ରୀ ଉପକୃତ ହୋଇପାରିବେ, ଏହି ପରିପକ୍ଷ୍ୟରେ ମାଲକାନଗିରି ବିଜୁ ଛାତ୍ର ଜନତା ଦଳ ଓ ବିଜୁ ଯୁବ ଜନତା ଦଳ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଦେବା ସହ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜ୍ଞାପନ କରିଥିଲେ।