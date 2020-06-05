BMC launched “Sachetak “Application to fight against Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar, 5/6: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has launched ‘Sachetak’ application for fighting against the deadly Coronavirus. This application is specially designed for senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus infection.

You can register using your mobile number and a one-time password (OTP). After registering, You have enter the following:

• Age

• Occupation

• Ward of residence in Bhubaneswar

• Address

• Comorbidity or existing diseases

• Any type or surgery etc.

• Caregiver and doctor details

The details will help in identifying people at risk.