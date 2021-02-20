ବିବାହ ସାରି ଘରକୁ ଫେରୁଥିଲେ ବରକନ୍ୟା: ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ନେଲା ଜଣଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୦ା୨: ଉତ୍ତରପ୍ରଦେଶର ନଜିବାବାଦରେ ଏକ ଦୁଃଖଦ ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଛି । ଏକ ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟର ଓ କାର ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟି କନ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ବେଳେ ବର ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ବିବାହ ସାରି ବରକନ୍ୟା ଫେରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଅନ୍ୟ ୬ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ଗୁରୁତର ବର ଓ ଅନ୍ୟ ଆହତଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପୋଲିସ ଖବର ପାଇ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟାଇଥିବା ଟ୍ରାକ୍ଟରର କୌଣସି ପତ୍ତା ପାଇ ପାରିନଥିଲା । ଏହି ଘଟଣା ବିବାହ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଯୋଗଦେଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ବନ୍ଧୁ ପରିଜନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦୁଃଖର ବାତାବରଣ ଖେଳାଇ ଦେଇଛି ।

