ବଡ ଖବର: ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଫେରନ୍ତା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ।

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୩ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ଭାଇରସର ନୂଆ ଷ୍ଟ୍ରେନକୁ ନେଇ ଦେଶବ୍ୟାପୀ ଆତଙ୍କ ଖେଳିଯାଇଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଜଣେ ବ୍ରିଟେନ ଫେରନ୍ତା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ସେ ୧୮ ଡିସେମ୍ବରରେ ବ୍ରିଟେନରୁ ଆସିଥିଲେ ଓଡିଶା । ବର୍ତମାନ ସେ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଇଛି | ଏହାପରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପରିବାର ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କର ମଧ୍ୟ କରୋନା ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଗଲା ।

