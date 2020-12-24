ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ: ୬ ଗିରଫ

-
World
79,192,794
-
USA
18,917,152
-
India
10,123,778
-
Brazil
7,366,677
-
Russia
2,963,688
-
UK
2,149,551
-
Turkey
2,082,610
-
Italy
1,991,278
-
Germany
1,591,383
-
Pakistan
465,070
-
China
86,899
କଟକ, ୨୪ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକରୁ ବିପୁଳ ପରିମାଣରେ ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, କଟକରୁ ୨୩୦ ଗ୍ରାମର ବ୍ରାଉନ ସୁଗାର ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ମର୍କତନଗର ପୋଲିସ ୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିବା ସହ ବିପୁଳ ପରିମାଣର ନିଶା ବଟିକା ଜବତ କରିଛି । କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ରାଜଧାନୀରୁ ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।