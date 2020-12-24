ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ: ୬ ଗିରଫ

କଟକ, ୨୪ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକରୁ ବିପୁଳ ପରିମାଣରେ ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ସୂଚନା ଅନୁସାରେ, କଟକରୁ ୨୩୦ ଗ୍ରାମର ବ୍ରାଉନ ସୁଗାର ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ମର୍କତନଗର ପୋଲିସ ୬ ଜଣଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିବା ସହ ବିପୁଳ ପରିମାଣର ନିଶା ବଟିକା ଜବତ କରିଛି । କିଛିଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ରାଜଧାନୀରୁ ବ୍ରାଉନସୁଗାର ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

