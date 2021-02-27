ମାଓ ଯୋଜନା ପଣ୍ଡ: ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଅଘଟଣରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତିଲେ ବିଏସଏଫ୍ ଯବାନ

-
କୋରାପୁଟ, ୨୭ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଏକ ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଅଘଟଣରୁ ଅଳ୍ପକେ ବର୍ତ୍ତିଯାଇଛନ୍ତି ବିଏସଏଫ୍ ଯବାନ । ମାଓବାଦୀମାନେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଧରଣର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ପାଇଁ ଯୋଜନା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କରିଥିଲେ । ଆଜି କମ୍ବିଂ ଅପରେସନ ସମୟରେ ବିଏସଏଫ୍ ଯବାନମାନେ ବିପୁଳ ପରିମାଣର ବିସ୍ଫୋରକ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ଜବତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ, କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ନାରାୟଣପାଟଣାରୁ ଏହି ବିସ୍ଫୋରକ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଯବାନମାନେ ୬୦ଟି ଜିଲେଟିନ୍, ୫୦ଟି ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରି ଡିଟୋନେଟର, ୩୦ ଆଇରନ ପେଲେଟ୍, ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ତାର, ୨.୫ କେଜି ଗନ ପାଉଡର ଆଦି ଜବତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ପିଣ୍ଟାପଦର ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ କମ୍ବିଂ ବେଳେ ସମସ୍ତ ବିସ୍ଫୋରକ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ମିଳିଥିବା ଜଣାଯାଇଛି ।