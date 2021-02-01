ବଜେଟ୍: ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଓ ଡିଜେଲ ଉପରେ ଲାଗିଲା ସେସ୍

-
World
103,592,244
WorldConfirmed: 103,592,244Active: 26,134,197Recovered: 75,218,800Death: 2,239,247
-
USA
26,767,229
USAConfirmed: 26,767,229Active: 9,911,107Recovered: 16,403,843Death: 452,279
-
India
10,758,619
IndiaConfirmed: 10,758,619Active: 169,208Recovered: 10,434,983Death: 154,428
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,868,087
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
-
UK
3,817,176
UKConfirmed: 3,817,176Active: 2,037,082Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,158
-
Italy
2,553,032
ItalyConfirmed: 2,553,032Active: 453,968Recovered: 2,010,548Death: 88,516
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,225,659
GermanyConfirmed: 2,225,659Active: 232,282Recovered: 1,935,600Death: 57,777
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧ା୨: କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ ଆଜି ସଂସଦରେ ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ଆର୍ଥିକ ବଜେଟ୍ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତୃତୀୟ ଥର ପାଇଁ ବଜେଟ୍ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଓ ଡିଜେଲ ଉପରେ ସରକାର ଫାର୍ମ ସେସ୍ ଲାଗୁ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଫଳରେ ଉଭୟ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଓ ଡିଜେଲ ମହଙ୍ଗା ହେବ ବୋଲି କୁହାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଉପରେ ୨ ଟଙ୍କା ୫୦ ପଇସା ଓ ଡିଜେଲ ଉପରେ ୪ ଟଙ୍କାର ଫାର୍ମ ସେସ୍ ଲଗାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହି ସେସ୍ କମ୍ପାନୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ ଓ ସାଧାରଣ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବ ପଡ଼ିବ ନାହିଁ ବୋଲି ବଜେଟରେ କୁହାଯାଇଛି ।