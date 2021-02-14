ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ ‘Bumble’ ସିଇଓ ହେଲେ ସର୍ବକନିଷ୍ଠ ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି

-
World
109,140,311
-
USA
28,196,964
-
India
10,904,940
-
Brazil
9,811,255
-
Russia
4,071,883
-
UK
4,027,106
-
Italy
2,710,819
-
Turkey
2,579,896
-
Germany
2,336,905
-
Pakistan
563,029
-
China
89,763
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୪ା୨: ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ Bumble ସିଇଓ ହ୍ୱାଇଟନେ ଓଲଫି ହର୍ଡ ସବୁଠାରୁ କମ୍ ବୟସର ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ୨୦୧୪ ମସିହାରେ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ Bumble ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ଆମେରିକାରେ Bumble ସାର୍ବଜନୀନ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ସର୍ବକନିଷ୍ଠ ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି ଭାବେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
Bumble ହେଉଛି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବୃହତ ଅନଲାଇନ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ । କମ୍ପାନୀରେ ଓଲଫି ହର୍ଡଙ୍କ ୧୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଅଂଶଧନ ରହିଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ୩୧ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ହର୍ଡଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ୧.୫ ବିଲିୟନ ଡଲାରର ଜମା ଅର୍ଥ ରହିଛି । ୨୦୧୪ରେ ହର୍ଡ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ ଟିଣ୍ଡର ଛାଡ଼ିବା ପରେ Bumbleର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ ।