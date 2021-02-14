ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ ‘Bumble’ ସିଇଓ ହେଲେ ସର୍ବକନିଷ୍ଠ ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୧୪ା୨: ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ Bumble ସିଇଓ ହ୍ୱାଇଟନେ ଓଲଫି ହର୍ଡ ସବୁଠାରୁ କମ୍ ବୟସର ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ୨୦୧୪ ମସିହାରେ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ Bumble ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ । ଆମେରିକାରେ Bumble ସାର୍ବଜନୀନ ହେବା ପରେ ତାଙ୍କ ନାମ ସର୍ବକନିଷ୍ଠ ମହିଳା କୋଟିପତି ଭାବେ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

Bumble ହେଉଛି ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ବୃହତ ଅନଲାଇନ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ । କମ୍ପାନୀରେ ଓଲଫି ହର୍ଡଙ୍କ ୧୨ ପ୍ରତିଶତ ଅଂଶଧନ ରହିଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ୩୧ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ହର୍ଡଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ୧.୫ ବିଲିୟନ ଡଲାରର ଜମା ଅର୍ଥ ରହିଛି । ୨୦୧୪ରେ ହର୍ଡ ଡେଟିଂ ଆପ୍ ଟିଣ୍ଡର ଛାଡ଼ିବା ପରେ Bumbleର ଶୁଭାରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
