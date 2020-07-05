CBSE Results 2020: How to get your marksheet and certificate this year

CBSE is going to release its result by July 15 on its official website. Every year CBSE provide certificates and mark sheets in both hardcopy and online copy. School usually takes around 10-15 days for issuing certificates to students after the declaration of results.

In 2019, CBSE partnered with Digi Locker to provide pass certificate and mark sheets to the students.DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India program and it aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of a citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

Students can obtain their Digilocker username in their registered mobile number. And students can access their certificates by signing in to the DigiLocker.