ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଭୁଶୁଡିଲା ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ପୋଲ ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରିଂ

World
169,395,638
USA
33,976,366
India
27,419,974
Brazil
16,275,440
Turkey
5,220,549
Russia
5,035,207
UK
4,473,677
Italy
4,205,970
Germany
3,671,368
Pakistan
911,302
China
91,038
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ଛାଡିଯାଇଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ୟାଶ ହେଲେ ଏହି ବାତ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବଢିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବନ୍ୟା ଆଶଙ୍କା ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ବାତ୍ୟା ୟାଶ ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବୈତରଣୀରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହାର ଶାଖା ନଦୀରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବନ୍ୟା ଆସିଛି ।
ତେବେ ଏହି ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବୈତରଣୀ ଉପନଦୀ ଠାରେ ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ପୋଲ । ନଦୀରେ ୬ କୋଟି ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମାଣ ହେଉଥିବା ପୋଲର ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରିଂ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ପୋଲ ପାଖ ଆପ୍ରୋଚ ରୋଡ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭାସିଯାଇଛି ଫଳରେ ବାଂଶପାଳ ବ୍ଲକ ହେଡକ୍ୱାର୍ଟର ସହ ୧୦ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଯୋଗଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି ।