ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଭୁଶୁଡିଲା ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ପୋଲ ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରିଂ

କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ଛାଡିଯାଇଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ୟାଶ ହେଲେ ଏହି ବାତ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବଢିଛି ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବନ୍ୟା ଆଶଙ୍କା ମଧ୍ୟ ରହିଛି । ବାତ୍ୟା ୟାଶ ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବୈତରଣୀରେ ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଏହାର ଶାଖା ନଦୀରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ବନ୍ୟା ଆସିଛି ।

ତେବେ ଏହି ବନ୍ୟା ଯୋଗୁଁ ବୈତରଣୀ ଉପନଦୀ ଠାରେ ନିର୍ମାଣାଧୀନ ପୋଲ । ନଦୀରେ ୬ କୋଟି ବ୍ୟୟରେ ନିର୍ମାଣ ହେଉଥିବା ପୋଲର ସେଣ୍ଟ୍ରିଂ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ପୋଲ ପାଖ ଆପ୍ରୋଚ ରୋଡ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭାସିଯାଇଛି ଫଳରେ ବାଂଶପାଳ ବ୍ଲକ ହେଡକ୍ୱାର୍ଟର ସହ ୧୦ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତର ଯୋଗଯୋଗ ବିଚ୍ଛିନ୍ନ ହୋଇଛି ।

