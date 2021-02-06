Chaakka Jam: Delhi on High Alert as Farmers block Highway in Haryana

COVID-19 Updates World 105,957,146 World Confirmed: 105,957,146 Active: 25,906,389 Recovered: 77,740,598 Death: 2,310,159

New Delhi, 6/2: The nationwide Chaakka jam called by farmers has started with a high alert in Delhi today. The farmers are protesting against the farm laws since November last year. The farmers have said there will be blockades in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in case they are “called to Delhi”. About 30 people have been taken into preventive custody in Bangaluru.