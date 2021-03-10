ଲୋୟର ଇନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,168,291
    World
    Confirmed: 118,168,291
    Active: 21,684,656
    Recovered: 93,861,273
    Death: 2,622,362
  • USA 29,801,506
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,801,506
    Active: 8,711,254
    Recovered: 20,549,678
    Death: 540,574
  • India 11,262,707
    India
    Confirmed: 11,262,707
    Active: 184,582
    Recovered: 10,920,046
    Death: 158,079
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,342,474
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,342,474
    Active: 320,488
    Recovered: 3,932,177
    Death: 89,809
  • UK 4,228,998
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,228,998
    Active: 788,267
    Recovered: 3,315,934
    Death: 124,797
  • Italy 3,101,093
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,101,093
    Active: 478,883
    Recovered: 2,521,731
    Death: 100,479
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,520,609
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,520,609
    Active: 118,928
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 72,981
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆପଡା,୧୦ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୂଆପଡାରେ ବହୁ ପ୍ରତୀକ୍ଷିତ ଲୋୟର ଇନ୍ଦ୍ର ଜଳସେଚନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଆଜି ଲୋକାର୍ପଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ  । କୋମନା ବ୍ଲକ ତିଖାଲି ଡ୍ୟାମ ସାଇଟରେ ଉଦଘାଟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ନବୀନ  । ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ତିଖାଲିରେ ୧୭୫୪ କୋଟି ବ୍ୟୟରେ ହୋଇଛି ଜଳସେଚନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ  । ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପ ଯୋଗୁଁ ପ୍ରାୟ ୩୦ ହଜାର ହେକ୍ଟର ଜମି ଜଳସେଚିତ ହେବ । ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ ଓ ୫-ଟି ସଚିବ ମଧ୍ୟ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି  ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.