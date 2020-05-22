Christphoer Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ trailer released

Christopher Nolan’s tremendously anticipated ‘Tenet’ trailer has become the discussion of the web since the time it dropped promptly toward the beginning of the day in India. The trailer highlights John David Washington as the focal lead and Robert Pattinson collaborating with him part of the way through the trailer.

In the trailer, John David Washington has gained a force – to control time, investigate the future, and can stop the demolition, obviously, with path blocks. Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson are seen helping the entertainer accomplish his objective, with Bollywood on-screen character Dimple Kapadia additionally making an appearance in the trailer.