କୋଟିଆରେ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଉଦଘାଟନ କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୫ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କୋରାପୁଟ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କୋଟିଆ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ବିକାଶମୂଳକ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କୋଟିଆରେ ସରକାରୀ ଆଶ୍ରମ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ, ୧୦ ଶଯ୍ୟା ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ, ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକର୍ମୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ବାସଗୃହ, ସବ୍ ସେଣ୍ଟର ଆଦି ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନ କରିଥିଲେ । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପର ଉଦ୍ଘାଟନ କରିବା ଅବସରରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କୋଟିଆ ବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ସମ୍ବୋଧିତ କରିଥିଲେ । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ କୋଟିଆକୁ ଏକ ଆଦର୍ଶ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତ ଭାବେ ଗଢ଼ି ତୋଳିବାକୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।