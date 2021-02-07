୪ ଡକାୟତଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କଲା କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପୋଲିସ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କମିଶନରେଟ୍ ପୋଲିସ ୪ ଜଣ ଡକାୟତଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରିଛି । ପୋଲିସର ଉପଯୁକ୍ତ ରଣନୀତି ଫଳରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ଧରଣର ଡକାୟତି ଯୋଜନା ପଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଡକାୟତଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ସୁନା ଗହଣା, ଏୟାର ପିସ୍ତଲ ଓ ମାରଣାସ୍ତ୍ର ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଡକାୟତଙ୍କୁ ଧରିବା ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସ୍କ୍ୱାଡ୍ ଓ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଶେଖରପୁର ପୋଲିସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ମିଳିତ ଭାବେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିବା ଡକାୟତ ଗ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ୍ ମର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ୱାକ୍ କରୁଥିବା ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଟାର୍ଗେଟ୍ କରି ଲୁଟ୍ କରୁଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।