କରୋନା ରିପୋର୍ଟକୁ ନେଇ ଦ୍ୱନ୍ଦ୍ୱ: ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଅନ୍ୟସ୍ଥାନରେ ନେଗେଟିଭ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନା ରିପୋର୍ଟକୁ ବଢ଼ୁଛି ଦ୍ୱନ୍ଦ୍ୱ । ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନ୍ୟ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ନେଗେଟିଭ୍ ଆସୁଛି । ରାଉରକେଲାର ଅବସରପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଡାକ୍ତର ଏସ.ସୁଲେମାନଙ୍କ କୋଭିଡ ରିପୋର୍ଟକୁ ନେଇ ଦ୍ୱନ୍ଦ୍ୱ ବଢ଼ିଚାଲିଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଆଇଜିଏଚରେ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଆରଏମଆରସିରେ ଏହା ନେଗେଟିଭ୍ ଆସିଛି ।

୭୧ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଆରଟି-ପିସିଆର ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସୁଲେମାନ କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡର ୨ୟ ଡୋଜ୍ ନେବା ପରେ ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇଥିଲେ । ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ଆଣ୍ଟିବଡି ଅଧିକ ଥିବା ଆରଏମଆରସି ରିପୋର୍ଟରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖ ରହିଛି ।

