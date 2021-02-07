ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୦ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ମହାଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଡାକରା

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ,7/2: ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୦ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ମହାଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଦେଇଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ସ୍ଥାପନ ପାଇଁ ଦାବି କରାଯିବ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ ଅଫିସ ଘେରାଉ ସହ ବିକ୍ଷୋଭ କରିବ କଂଗ୍ରେସ। ଏହି ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଂଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ସାମିଲ ହେବେ ।ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରେସ୍‌ମିଟ୍‌ରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗଣେଶ୍ବର ବେହେରାଙ୍କ ସୂଚନା।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
