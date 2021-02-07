ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୦ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ କଂଗ୍ରେସର ମହାଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଡାକରା

-
World
106,444,031
WorldConfirmed: 106,444,031Active: 25,877,196Recovered: 78,244,374Death: 2,322,461
-
USA
27,524,045
USAConfirmed: 27,524,045Active: 9,781,268Recovered: 17,269,206Death: 473,571
-
India
10,831,279
IndiaConfirmed: 10,831,279Active: 150,858Recovered: 10,525,343Death: 155,078
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,967,281
RussiaConfirmed: 3,967,281Active: 434,410Recovered: 3,456,210Death: 76,661
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,286,120
GermanyConfirmed: 2,286,120Active: 194,922Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ,7/2: ଫେବ୍ରୁଆରି ୧୦ରେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ାରେ ମହାଆନ୍ଦୋଳନ ଦେଇଛି କଂଗ୍ରେସ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମେଡିକାଲ କଲେଜ ସ୍ଥାପନ ପାଇଁ ଦାବି କରାଯିବ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ ଅଫିସ ଘେରାଉ ସହ ବିକ୍ଷୋଭ କରିବ କଂଗ୍ରେସ। ଏହି ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରେ ପିସିସି ସଭାପତି ନିରଂଜନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ସାମିଲ ହେବେ ।ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରେସ୍ମିଟ୍ରେ ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗଣେଶ୍ବର ବେହେରାଙ୍କ ସୂଚନା।