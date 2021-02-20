ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟପିଲା

-
World
111,234,365
WorldConfirmed: 111,234,365Active: 22,628,914Recovered: 86,142,748Death: 2,462,703
-
USA
28,603,813
USAConfirmed: 28,603,813Active: 9,292,344Recovered: 18,803,723Death: 507,746
-
India
10,976,776
IndiaConfirmed: 10,976,776Active: 144,654Recovered: 10,675,882Death: 156,240
-
Brazil
10,081,693
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
-
Russia
4,139,031
RussiaConfirmed: 4,139,031Active: 376,686Recovered: 3,679,949Death: 82,396
-
UK
4,095,269
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
-
Italy
2,780,882
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
-
Turkey
2,624,019
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
-
Germany
2,381,250
GermanyConfirmed: 2,381,250Active: 136,832Recovered: 2,176,300Death: 68,118
-
Pakistan
568,506
PakistanConfirmed: 568,506Active: 24,139Recovered: 531,840Death: 12,527
-
China
89,824
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୦ା୨: କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଭାବ କ୍ରମଶଃ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ୨୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୨ ହଜାର ୬୩୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ତେବେ ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ମୋଟ ୮ କୋଟି ୬୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮ ହଜାର ୭୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୧ କୋଟି ୧୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୭୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ୨ କୋଟି ୨୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୨୬୯ ଜଣ ଏବେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୯୪ ହଜାର ୮୯୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଆମେରିକାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭ ହଜାର ୭୪୬ ଜଣଙ୍କର କରୋନାରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ପ୍ରକୋପ ଯୋଗୁଁ ସାଧାରଣ ଜୀବନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦିନ ଧରି ଅସ୍ତବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ।