ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟପିଲା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,234,365
    World
    Confirmed: 111,234,365
    Active: 22,628,914
    Recovered: 86,142,748
    Death: 2,462,703
  • USA 28,603,813
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,603,813
    Active: 9,292,344
    Recovered: 18,803,723
    Death: 507,746
  • India 10,976,776
    India
    Confirmed: 10,976,776
    Active: 144,654
    Recovered: 10,675,882
    Death: 156,240
  • Brazil 10,081,693
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,081,693
    Active: 807,579
    Recovered: 9,029,159
    Death: 244,955
  • Russia 4,139,031
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,139,031
    Active: 376,686
    Recovered: 3,679,949
    Death: 82,396
  • UK 4,095,269
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,095,269
    Active: 1,644,348
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 119,920
  • Italy 2,780,882
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,780,882
    Active: 382,448
    Recovered: 2,303,199
    Death: 95,235
  • Turkey 2,624,019
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,624,019
    Active: 84,568
    Recovered: 2,511,548
    Death: 27,903
  • Germany 2,381,250
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,381,250
    Active: 136,832
    Recovered: 2,176,300
    Death: 68,118
  • Pakistan 568,506
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 568,506
    Active: 24,139
    Recovered: 531,840
    Death: 12,527
  • China 89,824
    China
    Confirmed: 89,824
    Active: 454
    Recovered: 84,734
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୦ା୨: କରୋନାର ପ୍ରଭାବ କ୍ରମଶଃ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ୨୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୨ ହଜାର ୬୩୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ତେବେ ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ମୋଟ ୮ କୋଟି ୬୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮ ହଜାର ୭୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୧ କୋଟି ୧୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୭୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ୨ କୋଟି ୨୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୨୬୯ ଜଣ ଏବେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୯୪ ହଜାର ୮୯୯ ଜଣଙ୍କ ଅବସ୍ଥା ଗୁରୁତର ରହିଛି । ଆମେରିକାରେ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭ ହଜାର ୭୪୬ ଜଣଙ୍କର କରୋନାରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ବିଶ୍ୱରେ କରୋନା ପ୍ରକୋପ ଯୋଗୁଁ ସାଧାରଣ ଜୀବନ ଯାତ୍ରା ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦିନ ଧରି ଅସ୍ତବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
