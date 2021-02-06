କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୫୪୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

-
World
106,003,585
WorldConfirmed: 106,003,585Active: 25,904,667Recovered: 77,787,917Death: 2,311,001
-
USA
27,407,324
USAConfirmed: 27,407,324Active: 9,790,450Recovered: 17,146,169Death: 470,705
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,371
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,371Active: 193,810Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,661
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୨ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 5th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases: 82
In quarantine: 49
Local contacts: 33
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 3
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Balangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 5
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 6, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୫୪୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୭୩୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୮୫୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
19. Sonepur: 2
20. Sundargarh: 15
21. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 122
Cumulative tested: 7840772
Positive: 335548
Recovered: 332733
Active cases: 853
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 6, 2021