କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୫୪୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୨ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୩ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 5th Feb, 2021

New Positive Cases: 82

In quarantine: 49

Local contacts: 33

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Balangir: 5

5. Cuttack: 5

