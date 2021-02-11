COVID-19 Updates
-
World
107,855,946
WorldConfirmed: 107,855,946Active: 25,470,894Recovered: 80,020,074Death: 2,364,978
-
USA
27,897,214
USAConfirmed: 27,897,214Active: 9,586,691Recovered: 17,827,323Death: 483,200
-
India
10,871,060
IndiaConfirmed: 10,871,060Active: 144,032Recovered: 10,571,629Death: 155,399
-
Brazil
9,662,305
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
-
Russia
4,012,710
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
-
UK
3,985,161
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
-
Italy
2,668,266
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
-
Turkey
2,556,837
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
-
Germany
2,311,297
GermanyConfirmed: 2,311,297Active: 174,218Recovered: 2,073,100Death: 63,979
-
Pakistan
559,093
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
-
China
89,736
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୯ ।୨: ବିଶ୍ବରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୩ ହଜାର ୩୧୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି। ସେହିପରି ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦ କୋଟି ୭୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୭୫୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନାରୁ ୭ କୋଟି ୯୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।