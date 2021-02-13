ବିଶ୍ବରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୩.୯୨ ଲକ୍ଷ

COVID-19 Updates
World
WorldConfirmed: 108,727,015Active: 25,447,210Recovered: 80,885,787Death: 2,394,018
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,106,704Active: 9,573,871Recovered: 18,040,312Death: 492,521
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,892,550Active: 138,253Recovered: 10,598,709Death: 155,588
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,765,694Active: 849,766Recovered: 8,678,327Death: 237,601
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,042,837Active: 404,501Recovered: 3,559,142Death: 79,194
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,013,799Active: 1,803,505Recovered: 2,094,007Death: 116,287
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,697,296Active: 402,174Recovered: 2,202,077Death: 93,045
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,572,190Active: 83,702Recovered: 2,461,204Death: 27,284
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,330,422Active: 164,386Recovered: 2,101,000Death: 65,036
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 560,363Active: 29,981Recovered: 518,164Death: 12,218
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,756Active: 763Recovered: 84,357Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୩ ।୨: ବିଶ୍ବରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୨ ହଜାର ୫୨୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି। ସେହିପରି ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦ କୋଟି ୮୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୦ ହଜାର ୧୭୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନାରୁ ୮ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୯ ହଜାର ୮୮୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।