ବିଶ୍ବରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୩.୯୨ ଲକ୍ଷ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 108,727,015
    World
    Confirmed: 108,727,015
    Active: 25,447,210
    Recovered: 80,885,787
    Death: 2,394,018
  • USA 28,106,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,106,704
    Active: 9,573,871
    Recovered: 18,040,312
    Death: 492,521
  • India 10,892,550
    India
    Confirmed: 10,892,550
    Active: 138,253
    Recovered: 10,598,709
    Death: 155,588
  • Brazil 9,765,694
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,765,694
    Active: 849,766
    Recovered: 8,678,327
    Death: 237,601
  • Russia 4,042,837
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,042,837
    Active: 404,501
    Recovered: 3,559,142
    Death: 79,194
  • UK 4,013,799
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,013,799
    Active: 1,803,505
    Recovered: 2,094,007
    Death: 116,287
  • Italy 2,697,296
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,697,296
    Active: 402,174
    Recovered: 2,202,077
    Death: 93,045
  • Turkey 2,572,190
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,572,190
    Active: 83,702
    Recovered: 2,461,204
    Death: 27,284
  • Germany 2,330,422
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,330,422
    Active: 164,386
    Recovered: 2,101,000
    Death: 65,036
  • Pakistan 560,363
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 560,363
    Active: 29,981
    Recovered: 518,164
    Death: 12,218
  • China 89,756
    China
    Confirmed: 89,756
    Active: 763
    Recovered: 84,357
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୧୩ ।୨: ବିଶ୍ବରେ କୋରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୨୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୨ ହଜାର ୫୨୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି। ସେହିପରି ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୦ କୋଟି ୮୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୦ ହଜାର ୧୭୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୋରୋନାରୁ ୮ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୯ ହଜାର ୮୮୩ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇସାରିଛନ୍ତି ।

