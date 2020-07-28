Coronavirus: How to Protect Yourself and Others

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
  1.  Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  2. It’s especially important to wash:
    • Before eating or preparing food
    • Before touching your face
    • After using the restroom
    • After leaving a public place
    • After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
    • After handling your cloth face covering
    • After changing a diaper
    • After caring for someone sick
    • After touching animals or pets
  3. Avoid close contact
  4. Cover your mouth with mask and face cover
  5. Cover your sneeze and cough
  6. Clean and disinfect the surface
  7. Monitor your health regularly
Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
