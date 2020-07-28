Coronavirus: How to Protect Yourself and Others

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- It’s especially important to wash:
- Before eating or preparing food
- Before touching your face
- After using the restroom
- After leaving a public place
- After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
- After handling your cloth face covering
- After changing a diaper
- After caring for someone sick
- After touching animals or pets
- Avoid close contact
- Cover your mouth with mask and face cover
- Cover your sneeze and cough
- Clean and disinfect the surface
- Monitor your health regularly
