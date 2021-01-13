ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଟିକା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗତକାଲି କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ଆଜି କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଟିକା ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରୁ ଆସି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସାରିଛି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୨୦ ହଜାର ଡୋଜ ଆସିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
