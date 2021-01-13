ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଟିକା

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
92,009,503
WorldConfirmed: 92,009,503Active: 24,217,539Recovered: 65,821,869Death: 1,970,095
-
USA
23,368,225
USAConfirmed: 23,368,225Active: 9,162,598Recovered: 13,816,028Death: 389,599
-
India
10,495,816
IndiaConfirmed: 10,495,816Active: 215,795Recovered: 10,128,457Death: 151,564
-
Brazil
8,195,637
BrazilConfirmed: 8,195,637Active: 717,204Recovered: 7,273,707Death: 204,726
-
Russia
3,448,203
RussiaConfirmed: 3,448,203Active: 559,969Recovered: 2,825,430Death: 62,804
-
UK
3,164,051
UKConfirmed: 3,164,051Active: 1,673,881Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 83,203
-
Turkey
2,346,285
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,346,285Active: 104,669Recovered: 2,218,464Death: 23,152
-
Italy
2,303,263
ItalyConfirmed: 2,303,263Active: 570,040Recovered: 1,653,404Death: 79,819
-
Germany
1,957,492
GermanyConfirmed: 1,957,492Active: 344,289Recovered: 1,570,000Death: 43,203
-
Pakistan
508,824
PakistanConfirmed: 508,824Active: 33,102Recovered: 464,950Death: 10,772
-
China
87,706
ChinaConfirmed: 87,706Active: 784Recovered: 82,288Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗତକାଲି କୋଭିସିଲ୍ଡ ଟିକା ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ଆଜି କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଭାରତ ବାୟୋଟେକ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ କୋଭାକ୍ସିନ ଟିକା ହାଇଦ୍ରାବାଦରୁ ଆସି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ସାରିଛି । ତେବେ ପ୍ରଥମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ୨୦ ହଜାର ଡୋଜ ଆସିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।