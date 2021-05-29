ସିପିଆଇଏମଏଲ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପାଦକଙ୍କ କରୋନାରେ ଦେହାନ୍ତ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶାଭାସ୍କର): ସିପିଆଇଏମଏଲ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପାଦକ ଶିବରାମଙ୍କ କରୋନାରେ ଦେହାନ୍ତ । କୋଭିଡରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ଏକ ଘରୋଇ କୋଭିଡ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଗତ ମେ ୩ ତାରିଖରେ କୋଭିଡରେ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇ ପଟିଆସ୍ଥିତ ଏକ ଘରୋଇ କୋଭିଡ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।