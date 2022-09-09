୧୫ ସୁଦ୍ଧା CUET-UG ରେଜଲ୍ଟ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ : ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୧୫ ତାରିଖ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସିୟୁଇଟି-ୟୁଜି ରେଜଲ୍ଟ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ । ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବର ୧୫ ସୁଦ୍ଧା କିମ୍ବା ତା’ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରେଜଲ୍ଟ ଘୋଷଣା କରିବ ଏନଟିଏ । ପରିକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶ ନେଇ ୟୁଜିସି ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ୟୁଜି ନାମଲେଖା ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିବାକୁ ସେ ସମସ୍ତ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନେ ଏନଟିଏର ଅଫିସିଆଲ ୱେବସାଇଟ cuet.samarth.ac.inକୁ ଯାଇ ରେଜଲ୍ଟ ଦେଖିପାରିବେ ।

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp

