Cyber frauds are increasing day by day in India

If you use smartphones, computers, Net Banking, Digital Banking, you should be a little careful. Because according to the recent NCRB report, cyber fraud in India has increased by 64 percent in 2019. NCRB data says that 44,546 cases of cybercrime have been reported in 2019. In India, 28,248 cases have been recorded in 2018.

Karnataka recorded the highest number of cybercrime cases (12,020) followed by Uttar Pradesh (11,416), Maharashtra (4,967), Telangana (2,691), and Assam (2,231). Most frauds are happening through computers. According to this report, 5.1 percent of the cases are related to vag violence.