Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone to weaken gradually in next 3 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge.

The location of the landfall was north of Dhamra in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The landfall process completed around 1pm.

The wind will slow down by the evening and the cyclone is likely to leave Odisha for Jharkhand by midnight. Odisha has shifted 5.8 lakh people to safer places while West Bengal has moved 15 lakh people ahead of the cyclone.