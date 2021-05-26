Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone to weaken gradually in next 3 hours, says IMD

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone to weaken gradually in next 3 hours, says IMD
Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone to weaken gradually in next 3 hours, says IMD
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 168,866,145
    World
    Confirmed: 168,866,145
    Active: 14,769,887
    Recovered: 150,589,954
    Death: 3,506,304
  • USA 33,950,296
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,950,296
    Active: 5,737,563
    Recovered: 27,607,429
    Death: 605,304
  • India 27,359,751
    India
    Confirmed: 27,359,751
    Active: 2,433,562
    Recovered: 24,611,189
    Death: 315,000
  • Brazil 16,195,981
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,195,981
    Active: 1,095,425
    Recovered: 14,648,332
    Death: 452,224
  • Turkey 5,212,123
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,212,123
    Active: 107,623
    Recovered: 5,057,713
    Death: 46,787
  • Russia 5,026,168
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,026,168
    Active: 264,478
    Recovered: 4,642,090
    Death: 119,600
  • UK 4,470,297
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,470,297
    Active: 34,432
    Recovered: 4,308,117
    Death: 127,748
  • Italy 4,201,827
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,201,827
    Active: 260,029
    Recovered: 3,816,176
    Death: 125,622
  • Germany 3,664,077
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,664,077
    Active: 137,013
    Recovered: 3,438,800
    Death: 88,264
  • Pakistan 908,576
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 908,576
    Active: 60,268
    Recovered: 827,843
    Death: 20,465
  • China 91,019
    China
    Confirmed: 91,019
    Active: 320
    Recovered: 86,063
    Death: 4,636

Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge.

The location of the landfall was north of Dhamra in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The landfall process completed around 1pm.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ବାତ୍ୟା ପରର ସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କଲେ…

କରୋନା ଓ ବ୍ଲାକ୍ ଫଙ୍ଗସ୍ ଭିତରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ…

The wind will slow down by the evening and the cyclone is likely to leave Odisha for Jharkhand by midnight. Odisha has shifted 5.8 lakh people to safer places while West Bengal has moved 15 lakh people ahead of the cyclone.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

ବାତ୍ୟା ପରର ସ୍ଥିତି ସମୀକ୍ଷା କଲେ…

କରୋନା ଓ ବ୍ଲାକ୍ ଫଙ୍ଗସ୍ ଭିତରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ…

କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ଏଥର ଟିକା ବଦଳରେ ଆସିଗଲା ନୂଆ…

ରାମଦେବ ବାବାଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ଦେଶଦ୍ରୋହ ମାମଲା ରୁଜୁ…

1 of 4,868