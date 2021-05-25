ପାରାଦୀପଠାରୁ ୩୬୦ କିମି ଦୂରରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ’, ୯ କିମି ବେଗରେ ମାଡିଆସୁଛି

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ରୂପ ଧରି ସ୍ଥଳଭାଗକୁ ମାଡି ଆସୁଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ’ । ଏବେ ଘଣ୍ଟାପ୍ରତି ୯ କିମି ବେଗରେ ଆଗଉଛି ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ । ପାରାଦୀପଠାରୁ ୩୬୦ କିମି ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ୟଶ ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରଠାରୁ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ୪୬୦ କିମି ଓ ଦୀଘାଠାରୁ ୪୮୦ କିମି ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ୟଶ ରହିଛି । ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ୧୨ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ଘନୀଭୂତ ହୋଇ ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ବାତ୍ୟାର ରୂପ ନେବ ୟଶ । ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ବାତ୍ୟାରେ ପରିଣତ ହୋଇ ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ସକାଳେ ଏହା ଉପକୂଳ ଛୁଇଁବ ।

