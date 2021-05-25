ପାରାଦୀପଠାରୁ ୩୬୦ କିମି ଦୂରରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ’, ୯ କିମି ବେଗରେ ମାଡିଆସୁଛି

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 167,979,680Active: 15,104,103Recovered: 149,388,616Death: 3,486,961
USA
USAConfirmed: 33,922,937Active: 5,754,591Recovered: 27,563,930Death: 604,416
India
IndiaConfirmed: 26,947,496Active: 2,592,487Recovered: 24,047,760Death: 307,249
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 16,121,136Active: 1,119,086Recovered: 14,552,024Death: 450,026
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,194,010Active: 113,248Recovered: 5,034,316Death: 46,446
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 5,009,911Active: 266,898Recovered: 4,624,212Death: 118,801
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,464,900Active: 33,555Recovered: 4,303,621Death: 127,724
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 4,194,672Active: 276,439Recovered: 3,792,898Death: 125,335
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 3,659,990Active: 163,151Recovered: 3,408,800Death: 88,039
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 903,599Active: 62,917Recovered: 820,374Death: 20,308
China
ChinaConfirmed: 91,006Active: 319Recovered: 86,051Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ରୂପ ଧରି ସ୍ଥଳଭାଗକୁ ମାଡି ଆସୁଛି ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟଶ’ । ଏବେ ଘଣ୍ଟାପ୍ରତି ୯ କିମି ବେଗରେ ଆଗଉଛି ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ । ପାରାଦୀପଠାରୁ ୩୬୦ କିମି ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ୟଶ ରହିଛି । ସେହିପରି ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରଠାରୁ ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ୪୬୦ କିମି ଓ ଦୀଘାଠାରୁ ୪୮୦ କିମି ଦକ୍ଷିଣ-ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ପୂର୍ବରେ ବାତ୍ୟା ୟଶ ରହିଛି । ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ୧୨ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ଘନୀଭୂତ ହୋଇ ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ବାତ୍ୟାର ରୂପ ନେବ ୟଶ । ଅତି ଭୀଷଣ ବାତ୍ୟାରେ ପରିଣତ ହୋଇ ୨୬ ତାରିଖ ସକାଳେ ଏହା ଉପକୂଳ ଛୁଇଁବ ।