ନିଶାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ପୁଅ ହାତରେ ମା ର ଗଲା ଜୀବନ।

-
World
98,353,744
WorldConfirmed: 98,353,744Active: 25,561,571Recovered: 70,685,355Death: 2,106,818
-
USA
25,224,630
USAConfirmed: 25,224,630Active: 9,699,880Recovered: 15,103,833Death: 420,917
-
India
10,636,056
IndiaConfirmed: 10,636,056Active: 189,132Recovered: 10,293,784Death: 153,140
-
Brazil
8,699,814
BrazilConfirmed: 8,699,814Active: 904,845Recovered: 7,580,741Death: 214,228
-
Russia
3,677,352
RussiaConfirmed: 3,677,352Active: 527,404Recovered: 3,081,536Death: 68,412
-
UK
3,583,907
UKConfirmed: 3,583,907Active: 1,901,219Recovered: 1,586,707Death: 95,981
-
Italy
2,441,854
ItalyConfirmed: 2,441,854Active: 502,053Recovered: 1,855,127Death: 84,674
-
Turkey
2,418,472
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,418,472Active: 97,633Recovered: 2,296,050Death: 24,789
-
Germany
2,113,926
GermanyConfirmed: 2,113,926Active: 282,298Recovered: 1,780,200Death: 51,428
-
Pakistan
528,891
PakistanConfirmed: 528,891Active: 34,916Recovered: 482,771Death: 11,204
-
China
88,804
ChinaConfirmed: 88,804Active: 1,674Recovered: 82,495Death: 4,635
ମାଲକାନଗିରି ୨୨/୦୧ : ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଖଇରପୁଟ ବ୍ଲକ ସୁନାନଗର ଗ୍ରାମରେ ଘଟିଛି ଅଘଟଣ। ନିଶାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ମା କୁ ମାରିଚି ପୁଅ ସୂଚନାରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଛି ପୁଅ ଡମୁରୁ ନାୟକ ଆନ୍ଦ୍ରପ୍ରଦେଶ ଯାଇ କାମକରି ଦୁଇ ଦିନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଗାଁ କୁ ଫେରିଥିଲେ।ସେ କିଛି ପଇସା ଆଣି ତାଙ୍କ ମା ଯମୁନା ନାୟକ ଙ୍କୁ ଦେଇଥିଲା ମାଙ୍କୁ ନିଶାଗ୍ରସ୍ତ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ପଇସା ମାଗିଥିଲା ମା ମନା କରିବାରୁ ଉଭୟଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କିଛି ପାଟିତୁଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଥିଲା। ନିଶା ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ପୁଅ ମାକୁ ମାରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି। ମା ପୁଅ ଦୁହେଁ ନିଶା ରେ ଥିବାବେଳେ।ଘଟଣା ସ୍ତଳରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା ଚୁଲି ର କାଠ ଖଣ୍ଡରେ ଶକ୍ତ ଆଘାତ ଦେଇଥିଲେ ପୁଅ ଯାହା ଫଳରେ ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ମାର
ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିଲା। ସୂଚନା ପାଇ ଅର୍କେଲ ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଥିଲେ।