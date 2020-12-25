ଦେଶର ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ମୃଦୁ ଭୂମିକମ୍ପ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୫ା୧୨: ଆଜି ଭୋର ସମୟରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ଭୂମିକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଏଥରେ କୌଣସି କ୍ଷତି ଘଟିନଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ରିକ୍ଟର ସ୍କେଲରେ ଏହି ଭୂକମ୍ପର ତୀବ୍ରତା ୨.୩ ରହିଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଭୋର ୫ଟା ୨ ମିନିଟରେ ଏହି ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଏଥିଯୋଗୁଁ କୌଣସି କ୍ଷୟତି ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତ ୧୭ ତାରିଖରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ-ଏନସିଆର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ମୃଦୁ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଗତ ଏପ୍ରିଲ ମାସ ଠାରୁ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୧୫ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଥର ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇସାରିଲାଣି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
