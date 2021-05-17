ଥମିନାହିଁ ‘ତଉକ୍ତେ’ର ଆଶଙ୍କା: ଏବେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଝଟକା

By Manas Pradhan
ଗାନ୍ଧିନଗର, ୧୭ା୫: ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଝଡ଼ ‘ତଉକ୍ତେ’କୁ ନେଇ ଗୁଜରାଟ ସମେତ ଆଖପାଖ ଅଞ୍ଚଳକୁ ହାଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ପୁଣି ଏକ ବିପତ୍ତି ଆସିଛି । ଗୁଜରାଟର ଅମେରଲି ରାଜୁଳା ନିକଟରେ ଆଜି ସକାଳୁ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ରିକ୍ଟର ସ୍କେଲରେ ଏହାର ତୀବ୍ରତା ୪.୫ ରହିଥିବା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଭୂକମ୍ପରେ କୌଣସି କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଘଟିଥିବା ନେଇ ଖବର ମିଳିନାହିଁ । ତଉକ୍ତେକୁ ନେଇ ଗୁଜରାଟର ସମୁଦ୍ର କୂଳବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଆଜି ଓ ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ବର୍ଷା ଆଶଙ୍କା ରହିଛି । ପରିସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ୫୦ଟି ଏନଡିଆରଏଫ ଟିମକୁ ନିୟୋଜିତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ମାଛ ଧରାଳୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ସ୍ଥାନକୁ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

