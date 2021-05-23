ମଣିପୁରରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଝଟକା

By Manas Pradhan
ଇମ୍ଫାଲ: କରୋନା ସମୟରେ ପୁଣି ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଛି ଭୂକମ୍ପ । ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ମଣିପୁରରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଝଟକା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ମଣିପୁରର ଉଖ୍ରୁଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଭୂକମ୍ପର ତୀବ୍ରତା ୪.୫ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସକାଳ ୭ଟା ୨୬ ମିନିଟରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜାତୀୟ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ସଂସ୍ଥା (ଏନସିଏସ) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତ ୨୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଚୀନରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେବା ସହିତ ୨୨ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।

