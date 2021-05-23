-
World
167,054,372
WorldConfirmed: 167,054,372Active: 15,561,969Recovered: 148,023,585Death: 3,468,818
-
USA
33,882,333
USAConfirmed: 33,882,333Active: 5,807,215Recovered: 27,471,242Death: 603,876
-
India
26,530,132
IndiaConfirmed: 26,530,132Active: 2,805,369Recovered: 23,425,467Death: 299,296
-
Brazil
16,047,439
BrazilConfirmed: 16,047,439Active: 1,136,716Recovered: 14,462,432Death: 448,291
-
Turkey
5,178,648
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,178,648Active: 119,466Recovered: 5,013,111Death: 46,071
-
Russia
4,992,554
RussiaConfirmed: 4,992,554Active: 263,964Recovered: 4,610,465Death: 118,125
-
UK
4,460,446
UKConfirmed: 4,460,446Active: 32,841Recovered: 4,299,889Death: 127,716
-
Italy
4,188,190
ItalyConfirmed: 4,188,190Active: 283,744Recovered: 3,779,293Death: 125,153
-
Germany
3,653,019
GermanyConfirmed: 3,653,019Active: 177,259Recovered: 3,387,800Death: 87,960
-
Pakistan
900,552
PakistanConfirmed: 900,552Active: 62,620Recovered: 817,681Death: 20,251
-
China
90,973
ChinaConfirmed: 90,973Active: 315Recovered: 86,022Death: 4,636
ଇମ୍ଫାଲ: କରୋନା ସମୟରେ ପୁଣି ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଛି ଭୂକମ୍ପ । ଆଜି ସକାଳେ ମଣିପୁରରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଝଟକା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ମଣିପୁରର ଉଖ୍ରୁଲ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଏହି ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଭୂକମ୍ପର ତୀବ୍ରତା ୪.୫ ରହିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସକାଳ ୭ଟା ୨୬ ମିନିଟରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜାତୀୟ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ସଂସ୍ଥା (ଏନସିଏସ) ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ଗତ ୨୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଚୀନରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ ଅନୁଭୂତ ହୋଇ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେବା ସହିତ ୨୨ ଜଣ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିଲେ ।