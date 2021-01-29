ଅର୍ଥନୈତିକ ସର୍ଭେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପିତ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୯ ।୧: ଲୋକସଭାରେ ୨୦୨୧ ଅର୍ଥନୈତିକ ସର୍ଭେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଅଧିବେଶନରେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ । ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ର ଜିଡିପି ଅଭିବୃଦ୍ଧି ୧୧% ରହିପାରେ । V ସେପରେ ଦେଶର ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ସୁଧୁରିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୦୨୧ରେ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ଅଭିବୃଦ୍ଧି ୭.୭% ରହିବା ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି । କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ମ୍ୟାନୁଫାକଚରିଂ ଓ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଅଧିକ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ୨୦୨୧ରେ କୃଷି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅଧିକ ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
