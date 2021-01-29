-
World
102,132,931
WorldConfirmed: 102,132,931Active: 25,941,375Recovered: 73,988,563Death: 2,202,993
-
USA
26,338,607
USAConfirmed: 26,338,607Active: 9,824,711Recovered: 16,070,127Death: 443,769
-
India
10,720,971
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 172,572Recovered: 10,394,352Death: 154,047
-
Brazil
9,060,786
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
-
Russia
3,813,048
RussiaConfirmed: 3,813,048Active: 485,401Recovered: 3,255,462Death: 72,185
-
UK
3,743,734
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
-
Italy
2,515,507
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
-
Turkey
2,457,118
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
-
Germany
2,194,562
GermanyConfirmed: 2,194,562Active: 239,442Recovered: 1,898,900Death: 56,220
-
Pakistan
541,031
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
-
China
89,378
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୯ ।୧: ଲୋକସଭାରେ ୨୦୨୧ ଅର୍ଥନୈତିକ ସର୍ଭେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପିତ ହୋଇଛି । ଅଧିବେଶନରେ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ । ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ର ଜିଡିପି ଅଭିବୃଦ୍ଧି ୧୧% ରହିପାରେ । V ସେପରେ ଦେଶର ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ସୁଧୁରିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୦୨୧ରେ ଅର୍ଥ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାର ଅଭିବୃଦ୍ଧି ୭.୭% ରହିବା ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି । କରୋନା ପାଇଁ ମ୍ୟାନୁଫାକଚରିଂ ଓ ନିର୍ମାଣ ଅଧିକ ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ୨୦୨୧ରେ କୃଷି କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଅଧିକ ଆଶା କରାଯାଉଛି ।