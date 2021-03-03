ହାତୀ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମାମଲା: ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ହେଲେ ରେଞ୍ଜର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର, ୩ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ସଦର ଫରେଷ୍ଟ ରେଞ୍ଜର ଗୌରୀଶଙ୍କର ଦାଶଙ୍କୁ ସରକାର ନିଲମ୍ବିତ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତାଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ ହାତୀ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଅବହେଳା ନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆସିଥିଲା । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ୨୦୧୯ ମସିହାରୁ ୨୦୨୧ ଜାନୁଆରୀ ମାସ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୬ ହାତୀଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ତେଣୁ ଏହାକୁ ଗୁରୁତର ସହ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରି ତାଙ୍କ ଉପରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଡିଏଫ୍ଓ ସଞ୍ଜୀତ କୁମାର ସୂଚନା ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

