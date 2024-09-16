Emmy Awards 2024: ବାଜି ମାରିଲା ‘shogun’, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ କାହାକୁ ମିଳିଲା ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲସ୍ ଆଞ୍ଜେଲ୍ସର ପିକକ୍ ଥିଏଟରରେ ୭୬ତମ ବାର୍ଷିକ Emmy Awards 2024 ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବେଷ୍ଟ ଆକ୍ଟର, ସପୋର୍ଟିଂ ଆକ୍ଟର, ଲିଡ୍ ଆକ୍ଟ୍ରେସ୍ ଆଦି ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଗୋଟିଏ ସିଜିନରେ ୧୪ଟି କ୍ରିଏଟିଭ୍ ଆର୍ଟ ଏମି ଜିତିଲା ପରେ ‘shogun’ ସମସ୍ତ ରେକର୍ଡ଼ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଥିଲା । ଡ୍ରାମା ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ‘shogun’ କୁ ୨୫ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା କେଉଁ କେଉଁ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ କହାକୁ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଛି ।
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series #Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas pic.twitter.com/VB7pAIpqr1
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2024
ଡ୍ରାମା ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ‘shogun’ ପାଇଁ ଅନ୍ନା ସାୱାଇ, ହିରୋୟୁକି ସାନାଡା, ତାଦାନୋବୁ ଆସାନୋ, ତାକେହିରୋ ହୀରା ଏବଂ ନେଷ୍ଟେର କାର୍ବୋନେଲଙ୍କୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଶ୍ରୋଣୀରେ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଫାଇନାଲ ସିଜିନରେ କ୍ରାଉନକୁ ୧୮ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ୍ ଏବଂ Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine ଭଳି ନୂତନ ସିରିଜରେ ୧୬ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ୍ ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । କମେଡି ସିରିଜ୍ ‘The Bear’ ପାଇଁ Jeremy Allenଙ୍କୁ ଲିଡ୍ ଆକ୍ଟର ଭାବେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ସେହିପରି ‘The Crown’ରେ ରାଜକୁମାରୀ ଡାଏନା ଚରିତ୍ରରେ ଥିବା Elizabeth Debickiଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଅଭିନୟ ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମଧ୍ୟରେ କମେଡି ସିରିଜର ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଜେମି ଲି କର୍ଟିସ(The Bear), କମେଡି ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତା John Bernathal(The Bear), ଡ୍ରାମା ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ Michale Coel(Mr.& Mrs, Smith) ଏବଂ ଡ୍ରାମା ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତା Nestor Carbonell(shogun)ଙ୍କୁ ଅୱାର୍ଡ଼ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
Check out the Emmys 2024 winners list below:
Best drama series
Shōgun – Winner
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Lead actor in a drama series
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – Winner
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Dominic West – The Crown
Lead actress in a drama series
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – Winner
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer – Winner
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Lead actress in a limited series
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – Winner
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofia Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Lead actor in a limited series
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – Winner
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Directing for a drama series
Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – Winner
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Directing for a comedy series
Christopher Storer – The Bear – Winner
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Writing for a limited or anthology series
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – Winner
Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian – Ripley
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Writing for a drama series
Will Smith – Slow Horses – Winner
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Lamorne Morris – Fargo – Winner
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Talk series
The Daily Show – Winner
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a comedy series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks – Winner
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Steven Zaillian – Ripley – Winner
Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley – Fargo
Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry
Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner
Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – Winner
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
The Traitors – Winner
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart – Hacks – Winner
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Supporting actress in a drama series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – Winner
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – Winner
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – Winner
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Supporting actor in a drama series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – Winner
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – Winner
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live