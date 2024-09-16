Emmy Awards 2024: ବାଜି ମାରିଲା ‘shogun’, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ କାହାକୁ ମିଳିଲା ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଲସ୍ ଆଞ୍ଜେଲ୍ସର ପିକକ୍ ଥିଏଟରରେ ୭୬ତମ ବାର୍ଷିକ Emmy Awards 2024 ପୁରସ୍କାର ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯାଇଛି । ବେଷ୍ଟ ଆକ୍ଟର, ସପୋର୍ଟିଂ ଆକ୍ଟର, ଲିଡ୍ ଆକ୍ଟ୍ରେସ୍ ଆଦି ବିଭିନ୍ନ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ ବିଜେତାଙ୍କ ନାଁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଗୋଟିଏ ସିଜିନରେ ୧୪ଟି କ୍ରିଏଟିଭ୍ ଆର୍ଟ ଏମି ଜିତିଲା ପରେ ‘shogun’ ସମସ୍ତ ରେକର୍ଡ଼ ଭାଙ୍ଗିଥିଲା । ଡ୍ରାମା ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ‘shogun’ କୁ ୨୫ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଜାଣିବା କେଉଁ କେଉଁ କ୍ୟାଟେଗୋରୀରେ କହାକୁ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଛି ।

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series #Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas pic.twitter.com/VB7pAIpqr1 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 16, 2024

ଡ୍ରାମା ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ‘shogun’ ପାଇଁ ଅନ୍ନା ସାୱାଇ, ହିରୋୟୁକି ସାନାଡା, ତାଦାନୋବୁ ଆସାନୋ, ତାକେହିରୋ ହୀରା ଏବଂ ନେଷ୍ଟେର କାର୍ବୋନେଲଙ୍କୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଶ୍ରୋଣୀରେ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଛି । ସେହିପରି ଫାଇନାଲ ସିଜିନରେ କ୍ରାଉନକୁ ୧୮ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ୍ ଏବଂ Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine ଭଳି ନୂତନ ସିରିଜରେ ୧୬ଟି ନୋମିନେସନ୍ ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିଲା । କମେଡି ସିରିଜ୍ ‘The Bear’ ପାଇଁ Jeremy Allenଙ୍କୁ ଲିଡ୍ ଆକ୍ଟର ଭାବେ ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ସମ୍ମାନ ଦିଆଯାଇଥିଲା । ସେହିପରି ‘The Crown’ରେ ରାଜକୁମାରୀ ଡାଏନା ଚରିତ୍ରରେ ଥିବା Elizabeth Debickiଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆୱାର୍ଡ଼ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ଅଭିନୟ ଶ୍ରେଣୀରେ ପୁରସ୍କାର ମଧ୍ୟରେ କମେଡି ସିରିଜର ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ ଜେମି ଲି କର୍ଟିସ(The Bear), କମେଡି ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତା John Bernathal(The Bear), ଡ୍ରାମା ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତ୍ରୀ Michale Coel(Mr.& Mrs, Smith) ଏବଂ ଡ୍ରାମା ସିରିଜରେ ଉତ୍କୃଷ୍ଟ ଅତିଥି ଅଭିନେତା Nestor Carbonell(shogun)ଙ୍କୁ ଅୱାର୍ଡ଼ରେ ସମ୍ମାନିତ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।

Check out the Emmys 2024 winners list below:

Best drama series

Shōgun – Winner

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – Winner

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Dominic West – The Crown

Lead actress in a drama series

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – Winner

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best limited or anthology series

Baby Reindeer – Winner

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead actress in a limited series

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country – Winner

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofia Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Lead actor in a limited series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – Winner

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Directing for a drama series

Frederick EO Toye – Shōgun – Winner

Stephen Daldry – The Crown

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show

Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith

Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Directing for a comedy series

Christopher Storer – The Bear – Winner

Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary

Ramy Youssef – The Bear

Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello – Hacks

Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show

Writing for a limited or anthology series

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – Winner

Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian – Ripley

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Writing for a drama series

Will Smith – Slow Horses – Winner

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner – Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks – Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente – Shōgun

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series

Lamorne Morris – Fargo – Winner

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Talk series

The Daily Show – Winner

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a comedy series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks – Winner

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer – The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means – Girls5eva

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider – The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn – What We Do in the Shadows

Directing for a limited or anthology series

Steven Zaillian – Ripley – Winner

Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley – Fargo

Gus Van Sant – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Millicent Shelton – Lessons in Chemistry

Issa López – True Detective: Night Country

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Winner

Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – Winner

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

The Traitors – Winner

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart – Hacks – Winner

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Supporting actress in a drama series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown – Winner

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear – Winner

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear – Winner

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show – Winner

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear – Winner

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live