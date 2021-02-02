ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ବି ସେୟାର ବଜାରରେ ଉତ୍ସାହ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨ ।୨: ସଂସଦରେ ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ ବର୍ଷର ପାଇଁ ସାଧାରଣ ବଜେଟ୍ ଉପସ୍ଥାପନ କରିସାରିଛନ୍ତି ଅର୍ଥମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ମଳା ସୀତାରମଣ । ଗତକାଲି ବଜେଟ୍ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସେୟାର ବଜାରରେ ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ସେହିପରି ବଜେଟର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଦିନରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସେୟାର ବଜାରରେ ଉତ୍ସାହ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଆଜି ସେନସେକ୍ସ ୯୭୯.୮୭ ପଏଣ୍ଟ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇ ୪୯.୫୮୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେହିପରି ନିଫଟି ମଧ୍ୟ ୩୫୭ ପଏଣ୍ଟ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇ ୧୪,୬୩୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ।

ତେବେ ଗତକାଲି କାରବାର ଆରମ୍ଭରୁ ୪୦୧.୭୭ ପଏଣ୍ଟ ଉପରକୁ ଉଠିଥିଲା ସେନସେକ୍ସ । ସେନସେକ୍ସ ୪୦୧.୭୭ ପଏଣ୍ଟ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ହୋଇ ୪୬,୭୭୭.୫୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲା । ନ୍ୟାସନାଲ ଷ୍ଟକ ଏକ୍ସଚେଞ୍ଜ ସୂଚକାଙ୍କ ନିଫ୍ଟିରେ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଥିଲା । ୧୩,୭୭୩.୮୦ ପଏଣ୍ଟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିଲା ନିଫ୍ଟି ।

