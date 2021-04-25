ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମିଳୁଛି ୨ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା, ଚେକ୍ କରି ନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ନାମ ଅଛି ନା ନାହିଁ

-
World
147,091,860
WorldConfirmed: 147,091,860Active: 18,883,931Recovered: 125,094,619Death: 3,113,310
-
USA
32,789,653
USAConfirmed: 32,789,653Active: 6,863,899Recovered: 25,339,874Death: 585,880
-
India
16,960,172
IndiaConfirmed: 16,960,172Active: 2,682,751Recovered: 14,085,110Death: 192,311
-
Brazil
14,308,215
BrazilConfirmed: 14,308,215Active: 1,151,834Recovered: 12,766,772Death: 389,609
-
Russia
4,753,789
RussiaConfirmed: 4,753,789Active: 265,421Recovered: 4,380,468Death: 107,900
-
Turkey
4,591,416
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,591,416Active: 530,997Recovered: 4,022,408Death: 38,011
-
UK
4,403,170
UKConfirmed: 4,403,170Active: 86,599Recovered: 4,189,154Death: 127,417
-
Italy
3,949,517
ItalyConfirmed: 3,949,517Active: 461,448Recovered: 3,369,048Death: 119,021
-
Germany
3,286,187
GermanyConfirmed: 3,286,187Active: 310,093Recovered: 2,893,900Death: 82,194
-
Pakistan
795,627
PakistanConfirmed: 795,627Active: 88,698Recovered: 689,812Death: 17,117
-
China
90,588
ChinaConfirmed: 90,588Active: 308Recovered: 85,644Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୫ା୪: ଯଦି ଆପଣ ଜଣେ କୃଷକ, ତେବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ୨ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ମିଳିବ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କିଷାନ ସମ୍ମାନ ନିଧି ଯୋଜନାରେ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୧୧.୭୪ କୋଟି କିଷାନ ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇସାରିଲେଣି । ଚଳିତ ମାସ ଶେଷ ସୁଦ୍ଧା କିମ୍ବା ମେ ମାସ ୨ ତାରିଖ ପରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଖାତାକୁ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସଫର ହୋଇଯିବ । ଆପଣ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ପାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ନା ନାହିଁ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ https://pmkisan.gov.in ୱେବସାଇଟକୁ ଯାଇ ଚେକ୍ କରିପାରିବେ । Farmers Cornerକୁ ଯାଇ Beneficiaries List ଅପ୍ସନ ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ କରିବା ପରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଡିଟେଲ୍ସ ଦେଖିପାରିବେ । ତା’ପରେ Get Report ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ କରି ପୂରା ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଦେଖିପାରିବେ ।