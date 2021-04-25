ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମିଳୁଛି ୨ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା, ଚେକ୍ କରି ନିଅନ୍ତୁ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ନାମ ଅଛି ନା ନାହିଁ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୨୫ା୪: ଯଦି ଆପଣ ଜଣେ କୃଷକ, ତେବେ ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ ୨ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ମିଳିବ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କିଷାନ ସମ୍ମାନ ନିଧି ଯୋଜନାରେ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୧୧.୭୪ କୋଟି କିଷାନ ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇସାରିଲେଣି । ଚଳିତ ମାସ ଶେଷ ସୁଦ୍ଧା କିମ୍ବା ମେ ମାସ ୨ ତାରିଖ ପରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଖାତାକୁ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସଫର ହୋଇଯିବ । ଆପଣ ଏହି ଅର୍ଥ ପାଇବା ପାଇଁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟ ନା ନାହିଁ ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ https://pmkisan.gov.in ୱେବସାଇଟକୁ ଯାଇ ଚେକ୍ କରିପାରିବେ । Farmers Cornerକୁ ଯାଇ Beneficiaries List ଅପ୍ସନ ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ କରିବା ପରେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ଡିଟେଲ୍ସ ଦେଖିପାରିବେ । ତା’ପରେ Get Report ଉପରେ କ୍ଲିକ କରି ପୂରା ଲିଷ୍ଟ ଦେଖିପାରିବେ ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
