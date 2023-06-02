ବାହାନଗା ଟ୍ରେନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା: ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାର ସହାୟତା ଦେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ବାହାନଗା ଷ୍ଟେସନ ନିକଟରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତାହତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହାସହିତ ସେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ରେଳମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅଶ୍ୱିନୀ ବୈଷ୍ଣବଙ୍କ ସହ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାର ସୁବିଧା ସୁଯୋଗ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023
ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆସନ୍ତା କାଲି ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳକୁ ଯିବେ ଏବଂ ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବେ। ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ଓଡ୍ରାଫ ଟିମ୍ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ୟ୍ୟ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ NDRF ଟିମ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଠା ଯାଇଛି। ରେଳବାଇ ପୁଲିସ ସହ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସୋର ଓ ବାହାନଗା ପୁଲିସ ତଥା ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ୟ୍ୟରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖବର ଆସିଛି ଯେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଝଜଉ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ରୁମ୍ ଯାଇ ନିଜେ ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିଥିଲେ ।
Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.
Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.
Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023