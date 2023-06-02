ବାହାନଗା ଟ୍ରେନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା: ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାର ସହାୟତା ଦେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ବାହାନଗା ଷ୍ଟେସନ ନିକଟରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତାହତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହାସହିତ ସେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ରେଳମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅଶ୍ୱିନୀ ବୈଷ୍ଣବଙ୍କ ସହ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାର ସୁବିଧା ସୁଯୋଗ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023