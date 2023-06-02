ବାହାନଗା ଟ୍ରେନ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା: ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ, ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାର ସହାୟତା ଦେବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ

ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ବାହାନଗା ଷ୍ଟେସନ ନିକଟରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ପରେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତାହତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହାସହିତ ସେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ରେଳମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଅଶ୍ୱିନୀ ବୈଷ୍ଣବଙ୍କ ସହ ମଧ୍ୟ ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରକାର ସୁବିଧା ସୁଯୋଗ ଯୋଗାଇ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଆସନ୍ତା କାଲି ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳକୁ ଯିବେ ଏବଂ ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିବେ। ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ଓଡ୍ରାଫ ଟିମ୍ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ୟ୍ୟ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ NDRF ଟିମ୍ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଠା ଯାଇଛି। ରେଳବାଇ ପୁଲିସ ସହ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସୋର ଓ ବାହାନଗା ପୁଲିସ ତଥା ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ୟ୍ୟରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଖବର ଆସିଛି ଯେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଝଜଉ କଣ୍ଟ୍ରୋଲ ରୁମ୍ ଯାଇ ନିଜେ ସ୍ଥିତି ଅନୁଧ୍ୟାନ କରିଥିଲେ ।

