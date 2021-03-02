ଚାରବାଟିଆ ଏଆରସିରେ ପୁଣି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଚୌଦ୍ୱାର,୨ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କଟକ ଚୌଦ୍ବାର ସ୍ଥିତ ଚାରବାଟିଆ ଏଆରସିରେ ପୁଣି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡର କାରଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଜଣାପଡିନାହିଁ । ମାସକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଏଆରସିରେ ୩ ଥର ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଲାଣି । ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ କଟକ, ଚୌଦ୍ବାର ଓ ଏଆରସିର ଦମକଳ ବାହିନୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ନିୟୋଜିତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ପାଖାପାଖି ୫ଟି ଦମକଳ ଗାଡି ନିଆଁ ଲିଭାଇବା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
