ପୁରୀ ବସ ଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଁ, ଜଳିଗଲା ବସ୍

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 120,505,185
    World
    Confirmed: 120,505,185
    Active: 20,788,003
    Recovered: 97,050,316
    Death: 2,666,866
  • USA 30,081,831
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,081,831
    Active: 7,365,356
    Recovered: 22,169,240
    Death: 547,235
  • Brazil 11,483,370
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,483,370
    Active: 1,141,235
    Recovered: 10,063,808
    Death: 278,327
  • India 11,385,339
    India
    Confirmed: 11,385,339
    Active: 219,225
    Recovered: 11,007,352
    Death: 158,762
  • Russia 4,400,045
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,400,045
    Active: 303,975
    Recovered: 4,003,576
    Death: 92,494
  • UK 4,258,438
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,258,438
    Active: 635,997
    Recovered: 3,496,925
    Death: 125,516
  • Italy 3,223,142
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,223,142
    Active: 531,266
    Recovered: 2,589,731
    Death: 102,145
  • Turkey 2,879,390
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,879,390
    Active: 148,825
    Recovered: 2,701,076
    Death: 29,489
  • Germany 2,578,835
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,578,835
    Active: 139,776
    Recovered: 2,365,100
    Death: 73,959
  • Pakistan 607,453
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 607,453
    Active: 22,038
    Recovered: 571,878
    Death: 13,537
  • China 90,049
    China
    Confirmed: 90,049
    Active: 175
    Recovered: 85,238
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ବସଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସରେ ଲାଗିଛି ନିଆଁ । ଖାଲି ବସ ଛିଡା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଘଟିଛି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ୩ଟି ବସରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର କିଛି କ୍ଷତି ହୋଇନଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ୨ଟି ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଗାଡି ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଚାଲିଛି । ତେବେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡର କାରଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଅସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ରହିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ବସରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିବା ପରେ ପାଖ ଦୁଇଟି ବସକୁ ବ୍ୟାପିଥିଲା ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.