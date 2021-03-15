ପୁରୀ ବସ ଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଁ, ଜଳିଗଲା ବସ୍

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ବସଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସରେ ଲାଗିଛି ନିଆଁ । ଖାଲି ବସ ଛିଡା ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଘଟିଛି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ୩ଟି ବସରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର କିଛି କ୍ଷତି ହୋଇନଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ୨ଟି ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ଗାଡି ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିବାକୁ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଚାଲିଛି । ତେବେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡର କାରଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଅସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ରହିଛି । ଗୋଟିଏ ବସରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିବା ପରେ ପାଖ ଦୁଇଟି ବସକୁ ବ୍ୟାପିଥିଲା ।