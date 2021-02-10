ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ: ଜଳିଗଲା ୪ ବସ୍ ଓ ୧ ସ୍କର୍ପିଓ

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 107,389,998Active: 25,595,712Recovered: 79,445,115Death: 2,349,171
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,799,946Active: 9,680,957Recovered: 17,639,217Death: 479,772
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,858,300Active: 143,416Recovered: 10,559,604Death: 155,280
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,602,034Active: 844,984Recovered: 8,523,462Death: 233,588
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,972,148Active: 1,874,648Recovered: 1,983,650Death: 113,850
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,655,319Active: 413,967Recovered: 2,149,350Death: 92,002
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,548,195Active: 83,815Recovered: 2,437,382Death: 26,998
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,302,051Active: 181,480Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 63,271
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 556,519Active: 31,510Recovered: 512,943Death: 12,066
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,734Active: 969Recovered: 84,129Death: 4,636
ଭଦ୍ରକ, ୧୦ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭଦ୍ରକରେ ଏକ ବଡ଼ ଧରଣର ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟି ୪ଟି ବସ୍ ଓ ଗୋଟିଏ ସ୍କର୍ପିଓ ଜଳିଯାଇଛି । ଟାଉନ ଥାନା ଡାହାଣୀଗଡ଼ିଆ ସ୍ଥିତ ହରିଶଙ୍କର ଗ୍ୟାରେଜରେ ଏହି ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡର କାରଣ ଅସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ପହଞ୍ଚି ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏଭଳି ଭୟାବହ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅଗ୍ନିଶବ ବାହିନୀକୁ ୩ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପରିଶ୍ରମ କରିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିଥିଲା ।