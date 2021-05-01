ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେଷ୍ଟୁରାଣ୍ଟରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ୧ ।୫ (ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେଷ୍ଟୁରାଣ୍ଟରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଝାରପଡା ନିକଟରେ ଥିବା ଏକ ରେଷ୍ଟୁରାଣ୍ଟରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଛି । ଗ୍ୟାସ୍ ଲିକ ହୋଇ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ର|ଥମିକ ସୂଚନାରୁ ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହାନୀ ଦ୍ୱାରା ନିଆଁ ଲିଭା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ଜାରି ରହିଛି ।

