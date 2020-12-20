ଯବାନ-ମାଓବାଦୀ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁଳିବିନିମୟ

-
World
76,906,823
-
USA
18,109,388
-
India
10,053,832
-
Brazil
7,213,155
-
Russia
2,848,377
-
UK
2,040,147
-
Turkey
2,024,601
-
Italy
1,953,185
-
Germany
1,501,297
-
Pakistan
457,288
-
China
86,829
କନ୍ଧମାଳ,୨୦ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଗୋଛାପଡାର ବିରେଣୀ ଗାଁ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ଯବାନଙ୍କ ସହ ମାଓବାଦୀଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗୁଳି ବିନିମୟ ହୋଇଛି । ଏସଓଜି ଯବାନଙ୍କ ପାଲଟା ଗୁଳି ମାଡରେ ଭୟଭୀତ ହୋଇ ଛତ୍ରଭଙ୍ଗ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ମାଓବାଦୀ । ଜଣେ ମିଲିସିଆ ଅଟକ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାକୁ ପୋଲିସର ପଚରାଉଚରା ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଏହା ସହିତ ୨ଟି ଦେଶୀ ବନ୍ଧୁକ, ମାଓ ପୋଷାକ,ରେଡିଓ ଓ ଔଷଧ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି ।