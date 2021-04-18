୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୫ ସହର

-
World
141,733,693
WorldConfirmed: 141,733,693Active: 18,287,939Recovered: 120,417,101Death: 3,028,653
-
USA
32,365,687
USAConfirmed: 32,365,687Active: 6,874,987Recovered: 24,909,892Death: 580,808
-
India
15,040,130
IndiaConfirmed: 15,040,130Active: 1,930,840Recovered: 12,930,733Death: 178,557
-
Brazil
13,900,134
BrazilConfirmed: 13,900,134Active: 1,183,384Recovered: 12,344,861Death: 371,889
-
Russia
4,702,101
RussiaConfirmed: 4,702,101Active: 269,739Recovered: 4,326,780Death: 105,582
-
UK
4,387,820
UKConfirmed: 4,387,820Active: 109,982Recovered: 4,150,568Death: 127,270
-
Turkey
4,212,645
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,212,645Active: 533,303Recovered: 3,643,734Death: 35,608
-
Italy
3,870,131
ItalyConfirmed: 3,870,131Active: 504,611Recovered: 3,248,593Death: 116,927
-
Germany
3,144,855
GermanyConfirmed: 3,144,855Active: 289,092Recovered: 2,775,200Death: 80,563
-
Pakistan
756,285
PakistanConfirmed: 756,285Active: 80,559Recovered: 659,483Death: 16,243
-
China
90,499
ChinaConfirmed: 90,499Active: 314Recovered: 85,549Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଛି ୫ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଜି ସବୁଠୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ । ସେହିପରି ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁରରେ ୪୧.୮, ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ୪୦.୫, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୪୦.୨, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୮.୬, କଟକରେ ୩୬.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିଅସ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଥିବାରୁ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ମୁକ୍ତି ମିଳିପାରିବ ବୋଲି ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି ।