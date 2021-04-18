୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୫ ସହର

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଟପିଛି ୫ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଆଜି ସବୁଠୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ହୋଇଛି ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ । ସେହିପରି ସୁବର୍ଣ୍ଣପୁରରେ ୪୧.୮, ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଓ ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ୪୦.୫, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୪୦.୨, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ୩୮.୬, କଟକରେ ୩୬.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସେଲସିଅସ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ବର୍ଷା ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଥିବାରୁ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହରୁ ସାମାନ୍ୟ ମୁକ୍ତି ମିଳିପାରିବ ବୋଲି ଆଶଙ୍କା କରାଯାଉଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
