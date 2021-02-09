ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବ ମାଟ୍ରିକ ଫର୍ମ ପୂରଣ ସମୟ ସୀମା !

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,138,185
    World
    Confirmed: 107,138,185
    Active: 25,630,752
    Recovered: 79,166,888
    Death: 2,340,545
  • USA 27,704,111
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,704,111
    Active: 9,696,406
    Recovered: 17,531,152
    Death: 476,553
  • India 10,848,045
    India
    Confirmed: 10,848,045
    Active: 145,648
    Recovered: 10,547,201
    Death: 155,196
  • Brazil 9,550,301
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,550,301
    Active: 870,408
    Recovered: 8,447,645
    Death: 232,248
  • Russia 3,998,216
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,998,216
    Active: 426,732
    Recovered: 3,493,886
    Death: 77,598
  • UK 3,959,784
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,959,784
    Active: 1,896,100
    Recovered: 1,950,886
    Death: 112,798
  • Italy 2,644,707
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,644,707
    Active: 419,604
    Recovered: 2,133,523
    Death: 91,580
  • Turkey 2,539,559
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,539,559
    Active: 63,386
    Recovered: 2,449,273
    Death: 26,900
  • Germany 2,298,194
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,298,194
    Active: 178,045
    Recovered: 2,057,300
    Death: 62,849
  • Pakistan 556,519
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 556,519
    Active: 31,510
    Recovered: 512,943
    Death: 12,066
  • China 89,720
    China
    Confirmed: 89,720
    Active: 1,057
    Recovered: 84,027
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୯ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାଟ୍ରିକ ଫର୍ମ ପୂରଣ ତାରିଖ ସମୟ ସୀମା ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଦେଖାଦେଇଛି । ଆଉ ୨/୩ ଫର୍ମ ପୂରଣ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସମ୍ଭାବନା ଦେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲି ଦଶମ ଫର୍ମପୂରଣର ଶେଷ ଦିନ ରହିଛି । ୨୦୧୯-୨୦ର ସମସ୍ଥ ନବମ ପିଲା ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେବା ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ଫର୍ମ ପୂରଣ ତାରିଖ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.