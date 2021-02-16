ଥାନାରେ ୪ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ସକ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା, ୧୬।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଚିତ୍ରକୋଣ୍ଡା ଥାନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ଆସିଛି ସାଂଘାତିକ ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ୪ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ ୩ ଦିନ ଧରି ମାଡ଼ ମାରିବା ସହ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ସକ୍‌ ଦେଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି ପରିବାର ଲୋକ । ଗତ ୧୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଏକ ଚୋରି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ଘରୁ ଡାକିଆଣିଥିଲା । ୭୨ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପରେ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ ।

ତେବେ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଚିତ୍ରକୋଣ୍ଡା ଥାନା IIC ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପ୍ରକାଶ ନାୟକ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ଏଭଳି ଅଭିଯୋଗ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମିଥ୍ୟା । ନାବାଳକମାନେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବି ଚୋରି କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ‘

