ଥାନାରେ ୪ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ସକ୍

World
109,669,084
WorldConfirmed: 109,669,084Active: 22,897,275Recovered: 84,353,604Death: 2,418,205
USA
28,317,685
USAConfirmed: 28,317,685Active: 9,462,931Recovered: 18,356,554Death: 498,200
India
10,925,311
IndiaConfirmed: 10,925,311Active: 138,579Recovered: 10,630,892Death: 155,840
Brazil
9,866,710
BrazilConfirmed: 9,866,710Active: 821,576Recovered: 8,805,239Death: 239,895
Russia
4,086,090
RussiaConfirmed: 4,086,090Active: 398,534Recovered: 3,607,036Death: 80,520
UK
4,047,843
UKConfirmed: 4,047,843Active: 1,740,041Recovered: 2,190,406Death: 117,396
Italy
2,729,223
ItalyConfirmed: 2,729,223Active: 398,098Recovered: 2,237,290Death: 93,835
Turkey
2,594,128
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,594,128Active: 84,131Recovered: 2,482,435Death: 27,562
Germany
2,346,876
GermanyConfirmed: 2,346,876Active: 152,127Recovered: 2,128,800Death: 65,949
Pakistan
564,077
PakistanConfirmed: 564,077Active: 25,747Recovered: 525,997Death: 12,333
China
89,772
ChinaConfirmed: 89,772Active: 637Recovered: 84,499Death: 4,636
ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା, ୧୬।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଚିତ୍ରକୋଣ୍ଡା ଥାନା ଅଧିକାରୀଙ୍କ ନାଁରେ ଆସିଛି ସାଂଘାତିକ ଅଭିଯୋଗ । ୪ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ ୩ ଦିନ ଧରି ମାଡ଼ ମାରିବା ସହ ବିଦ୍ୟୁତ ସକ୍ ଦେଇଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି ପରିବାର ଲୋକ । ଗତ ୧୨ ତାରିଖରେ ଏକ ଚୋରି ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ପୋଲିସ ଘରୁ ଡାକିଆଣିଥିଲା । ୭୨ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପରେ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କୁ କୋର୍ଟ ଚାଲାଣ କରିଛି ପୋଲିସ ।
ତେବେ ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଚିତ୍ରକୋଣ୍ଡା ଥାନା IIC ସୂର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପ୍ରକାଶ ନାୟକ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ଏଭଳି ଅଭିଯୋଗ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ମିଥ୍ୟା । ନାବାଳକମାନେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବି ଚୋରି କାମ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ‘