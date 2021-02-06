ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଦେଖାଇ ଟ୍ୟୁସନ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ

ନିଶ୍ଚିନ୍ତକୋଇଲି, ୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଟ୍ୟୁସନରୁ ଘରକୁ ଫେରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ନିଶ୍ଚିନ୍ତକୋଇଲିର ଅସୁରେଶ୍ୱର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତରେ ଜଣେ ଟ୍ୟୁସନ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଦେଖାଇ ଦୁଇଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ ଅପହରଣ କରି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପରିବାରଲୋକେ ଥାନାରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପାଇଁ ପୋଲିସ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ଜାରି ରଖିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୋଲିସର ନିଷ୍କ୍ରିୟତାର ସୁଯୋଗ ନେଇ ଅପରାଧୀରେ ମାନେ ଦିନ ଦ୍ୱିପ୍ରହରରେ ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ବାରମ୍ବାର ଘଟାଇବାକୁ ପଛାଉ ନାହାନ୍ତି ।

