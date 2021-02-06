ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଦେଖାଇ ଟ୍ୟୁସନ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ

-
World
106,003,585
WorldConfirmed: 106,003,585Active: 25,904,667Recovered: 77,787,917Death: 2,311,001
-
USA
27,407,324
USAConfirmed: 27,407,324Active: 9,790,450Recovered: 17,146,169Death: 470,705
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,371
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,371Active: 193,810Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,661
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
ନିଶ୍ଚିନ୍ତକୋଇଲି, ୬ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଟ୍ୟୁସନରୁ ଘରକୁ ଫେରୁଥିବା ସମୟରେ ଜଣେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଅପହରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି । ନିଶ୍ଚିନ୍ତକୋଇଲିର ଅସୁରେଶ୍ୱର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତରେ ଜଣେ ଟ୍ୟୁସନ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ବନ୍ଧୁକ ଦେଖାଇ ଦୁଇଜଣ ଦୁର୍ବୃତ୍ତ ଅପହରଣ କରି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ପରିବାରଲୋକେ ଥାନାରେ ମାମଲା ଦାୟର କରିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ପାଇଁ ପୋଲିସ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ଜାରି ରଖିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ, ପୋଲିସର ନିଷ୍କ୍ରିୟତାର ସୁଯୋଗ ନେଇ ଅପରାଧୀରେ ମାନେ ଦିନ ଦ୍ୱିପ୍ରହରରେ ଏଭଳି ଘଟଣା ବାରମ୍ବାର ଘଟାଇବାକୁ ପଛାଉ ନାହାନ୍ତି ।