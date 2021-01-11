ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ହତ୍ୟା, ଫିଙ୍ଗିଲେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରେ: ଦମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଗିରଫ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୧ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଜଣେ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟାକରି ଦମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଫିଙ୍ଗିଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଉକ୍ତ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଘର ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି ଘଟଣାରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପୋଲିସ ଦମ୍ପତ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଗିରଫ କରି ତଦନ୍ତ ଚଳାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ଦମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ହତ୍ୟା କରି ଗଞ୍ଜାମରେ ଫିଙ୍ଗିଦେଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ପ୍ରସାଦ ନିକଟ ଭୁଷଣ୍ଡପାଳ ଗାଁ ରାସ୍ତାରୁ ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ମିଳିଛି । ଯୁବତୀଙ୍କ ଘର ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ହତ୍ୟା କରାଯାଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ । ପରେ ମୃତଦେହକୁ ବହୁଦୂରରେ ଫିଙ୍ଗିବା ଘଟଣାକୁ ନେଇ ନାନା ପ୍ରକାର ସନ୍ଦେହ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି ।